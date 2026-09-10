5 charged in $58.6K bank fraud across three states; woman accused in Media Little League case

The Brief Five people face felony charges after nearly $60,000 was stolen from a senior citizen's bank account in a multi-state fraud reported in May. Police say Robin Massing is also wanted on multiple warrants and was recently charged in a separate case involving defrauding Media Little League. Investigators tracked the suspects using bank records and video from branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.



Five people from Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey are now facing felony charges after an investigation tied them to nearly $60,000 in fraudulent bank withdrawals from a senior citizen's account, according to the Nether Providence Township Police Department. Authorities say the suspects hit TD Bank branches across three states, making a series of unauthorized withdrawals and a wire transfer in May.

What we know:

Arrest warrants were issued on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, for Shakeem Wilson, 32, and Mustafa Midgett, 29, both of Philadelphia; Kristina Oduaran, 26, of Newark, Delaware; Brian Walden Jr., 35, of Sicklerville, New Jersey; and Robin Massing, 57, of Audubon, New Jersey, according to police.

Police say the case began when a senior citizen reported five fraudulent cash withdrawals and a wire transfer totaling $58,600 from a TD Bank account between May 8 and May 11, 2026. Detective James Irey led the four-month investigation, identifying the suspects using banking statements and surveillance footage from the affected branches.

Wilson allegedly withdrew $4,980 from the victim's account at a TD Bank in Upper Darby, according to police. Midgett is accused of taking $5,000 at a Philadelphia branch. Oduaran allegedly made a $5,000 withdrawal in Bear, Delaware, according to investigators. Walden is accused of taking out $17,020 from a branch in Pennsauken, New Jersey. Massing allegedly handled both a wire transfer of $9,500 into Walden’s account from a Cheltenham branch and withdrew another $17,100 using a fraudulent check.

Massing was recently charged with defrauding the Media Little League, police said. She is currently wanted on eight other criminal warrants, including charges for forgery, fraud, theft, failure to appear, and probation violations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina, according to authorities.

Police say the alleged fraud involved branches and suspects from at least three states.

Detective Irey tracked down the suspects by obtaining search warrants for banking records and collecting surveillance video from five different TD Bank locations.

Judge Elizabeth Gallard signed the arrest warrants for all five suspects on Wednesday, according to police.

Timeline:

May 8 to May 11, 2026: Five fraudulent over-the-counter cash withdrawals and a wire transfer were made from the victim’s account across bank branches in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

May: The senior citizen reported the losses to Nether Providence Township Police Department.

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026: Arrest warrants for Wilson, Midgett, Oduaran, Walden Jr. and Massing were signed.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether any of the suspects have been taken into custody or if stolen funds have been recovered. It is also unclear whether additional people might be charged or if the suspects face other allegations beyond what is described in the warrants.