Delaware primary election 2026: Who’s running for Senate?

The Brief Delaware is holding both Republican and Democratic primary elections to determine who will represent the state in the U.S. Senate. The state's incumbent Senator, Chris Coons, has represented Delaware since 2010. Delaware hasn't had a Republican Senator since 2001.



Delaware is gearing up for its primary elections on Sept. 15, the second-to-last state in the country to do so. On the ballot this year are both Democratic and Republican primaries for one of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate.

On the Democratic side is a four-candidate field, including a 16-year incumbent, while Republicans will choose between two candidates, including a former state senator.

The state hasn't had a Republican senator in either seat since 2001.

Here's who's running for Senate in Delaware in the 2026 primary election:

JUMP TO: Democratic Candidates | Republican Candidates

Sen. Chris Coons

Chris Coons

Chris Coons is the incumbent in this race, and has represented Delaware since 2010. In the Senate, Coons serves on the Appropriations, Foreign Relations, Ethics, Judiciary and Small Business and Entrepreneurship committees. He is the vice chairman of the Ethics Committee.

In his reelection bid, Coons is campaigning on a platform of "Opportunity, security and justice." Specifically, Coons says on his campaign website, that means focusing on things like pushing back against President Donald Trump's tariffs, defending the Affordable Care Act, transitioning to clean energy and enacting immigration reform.

Before serving in the Senate, Coons was president of the New Castle County Council from 2001 to 2005 and a New Castle County Executive from 2005 to 2010.

In this legislative session, Coons has introduced bills on combatting deepfakes, energy security and national security, among others.

Jeff Appelhans

Jeff Appelhans

Jeff Appelhans is a former teacher and a historian focusing on American politics and religion, who says he has "studied America for the last 250 years… and I have a vision for the next 250."

That vision includes passing a constitutional amendment to encompass what he says are "fundamental laws and natural rights," Medicare for All, regulating artificial intelligence and more.

Appelhans has vowed not to accept PAC money in his campaign, and says he supports a congressional stock trading ban and limits on lobbying for former members of Congress. He's also called Israel's actions in Gaza a genocide and has spoken out against the war in Iran.

E. No-Trump Hansen

This is not Eric Hansen's first run for Senate. The businessman previously ran in 2024, as a Republican, losing to Lisa Blunt Rochester. This time around, he's changed his name to E. No-Trump in what he says is "his complete commitment to positive change."

Hansen says he brings a proven track record of lowering costs for consumers. He's prioritized lowering the cost of living, protecting Delawareans' jobs and limiting presidential power.

Hansen's plans include raising the minimum wage to $15, establishing an AI regulatory board, and creating a legal path to citizenship through a "serve to stay" system that would grant U.S. citizenship in exchange for military service.

Mary Louve

Mary Louve

Mary Louve is a naval architect and Marine engineer who says she believes her experience makes her uniquely qualified to solve complex problems.

Louve's platform focuses on costs, jobs, healthcare and education. She says she wants to lower prescription drug prices, increase paid medical and family leave and improve mental healthcare access.

She says she's focused on investing in educational innovation, career and technical education and special education. Louve also wants to reform the family court system to better protect children and survivors of domestic violence.

"Washington needs more people who are willing to solve problems and have the courage to fight for the people who sent them there," Louve said in a campaign announcement video.

Michael Katz

Dr. Mike Katz

Michael Katz is a pediatric anesthesiologist, the owner of a Delaware real estate company and a former Delaware state senator.

Katz represented Delaware in the General Assembly from 2009 to 2013. Shortly after that, he briefly sought the Democratic nomination for president in the 2020 election before withdrawing. Then in 2024, he ran for the U.S. Senate as an Independent.

Katz says his re-registering as a Republican "ws not a change in principle—it was an alignment with the principles that he had lived by for decades."

Katz is running on a familiar Republican platform that includes plans to bring manufacturing jobs to the U.S., "back the blue," complete the southern border wall, withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, pass the SAVE America Act, "protect women's sports" and more.

He also says he has plans to protect Delaware's coast from environmental impacts, create incentives for first-time homebuyers and create a new advanced-care VA medical facility in the state.

John Shulli

John Shulli

John Shulli is a Delaware native and U.S. Army Colonel who currently teaches at the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania.

Shulli's platform focuses heavily on integrating artificial intelligence into systems like public libraries, education and the Department of War. He wants to use AI to create a "Bitcoin economy," and reframe the American educational system to "train students in the skills A cannot replicate," and create "a generation of (AI) prompt engineers and critical thinkers."

Like Katz, Shulli supports the Save America Act as well as Trump's tariffs, a federal immigration crackdown and "unwavering support for law enfocement." In line with the broader Republican Party platform, Shulli also supports Trump's "Drill, Baby, Drill," approach to energy, repealing the Affordable Care Act, and passing the Make America Healthy Again Act.

Shulli is also in favor of term limits for members of Congress, and changing the presidential term limit from two four-year terms to one six-year term.