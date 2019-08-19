Severe storms leave behind damage, spark fire in New Jersey

article

A line of severe storms left New Jersey residents in cleanup mode once again.

SKYFOX flew over Burlington County, New Jersey, where powerful winds knocked down trees. Crews responded to downed wires, which caused a fire on Pine Lane in Willingboro as a result of the wild weather.

Six Flags Great Aventure in Jackson had to close early Monday after losing power. The theme park is hoping to reopen Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

Precipitation is also expected to stick around until Thursday, mostly in the form of afternoon or scattered thunderstorms.

Advertisement

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

TUESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 92 Low: 77

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 90 Low: 70

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 78 Low: 64