Weather Authority: Sunshine, above-average temperatures remain through mid-week

A new year brought brilliant sunshine to the Delaware Valley, after rain and fog made for a dreary celebration.

Overnight into Monday will see above-average temperatures, hovering in the lower 40s for lows, under partly cloudy skies.

Monday will see more above-average temperatures, hitting near 60 degrees in some locales, and partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will also be warm, with some morning showers, though the bulk of the rain will pass north of the Delaware Valley into the Poconos.

Wednesday morning lows will only drop into the mid-50s as showers become a steadier rain Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures return closer to normal by the end of the week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 42

MONDAY: A beauty. High: 60, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Showers north. High: 60, Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Showers, mild. High: 65, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 56, Low: 39

FRIDAY: Shower chance. High: 46, Low: 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 44, Low: 30