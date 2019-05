A Tornado Warning for Chester County was allowed to expire at 11:30 p.m., but Severe Thunderstorm Warnings remain in effect for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware until midnight, FOX 29 Meteorologist Kathy Orr reports.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 Weather App For Location-Based Severe Weather Alerts

MORE: FOX29.com/weather

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.