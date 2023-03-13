Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Monroe County
4
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Schuylkill County, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM EDT until WED 12:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Weather Authority: Tuesday to see strong wind gusts as coastal storm brings evening rain, snow

By and FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated March 14, 2023 5:58AM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Tuesday, 5 a.m. forecast

FOX 29's Sue Serio has your Tuesday morning weather forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - As winter prepares to end in about one week, a last blast of winter is moving through the Delaware Valley. 

Parts of the Pocono Mountains and Northern New Jersey are seeing snow, while the rest of the area will be impacted by rain. 

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a coastal storm is moving inland, which will cause the Delaware Valley to get hit by the tail end of the storm due to its rotation. 

Due to the storm, the Philadelphia area could see snow in the evening hours around 5 p.m. 

In addition to the precipitation, high wind gusts will impact the entire area with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. 

Counties across Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are all under a Wind Advisory from 1 p.m. until midnight due to the wind gusts. 

Monroe and Carbon Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. due to snow. 

Forecasters say the weather will likely impact air travel in the northeast, including at Philadelphia International Airport. 

Looking ahead, Wednesday will also be windy, but temperatures will gradually begin to warm up for a seasonable stretch. 

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Some snow, very windy. High: 42, Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 49, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 59, Low: 32

FRIDAY: St. Patrick's Day. High: 63, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Rain to sun. High: 51, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Sunny, chillier. High: 44, Low: 31

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 51, Low: 28