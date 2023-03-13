Weather Authority: Tuesday to see strong wind gusts as coastal storm brings evening rain, snow

As winter prepares to end in about one week, a last blast of winter is moving through the Delaware Valley.

Parts of the Pocono Mountains and Northern New Jersey are seeing snow, while the rest of the area will be impacted by rain.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says a coastal storm is moving inland, which will cause the Delaware Valley to get hit by the tail end of the storm due to its rotation.

Due to the storm, the Philadelphia area could see snow in the evening hours around 5 p.m.

In addition to the precipitation, high wind gusts will impact the entire area with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

Counties across Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are all under a Wind Advisory from 1 p.m. until midnight due to the wind gusts.

Monroe and Carbon Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m. due to snow.

Forecasters say the weather will likely impact air travel in the northeast, including at Philadelphia International Airport.

Looking ahead, Wednesday will also be windy, but temperatures will gradually begin to warm up for a seasonable stretch.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Some snow, very windy. High: 42, Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 49, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 59, Low: 32

FRIDAY: St. Patrick's Day. High: 63, Low: 44

SATURDAY: Rain to sun. High: 51, Low: 47

SUNDAY: Sunny, chillier. High: 44, Low: 31

MONDAY: Back to the 50s. High: 51, Low: 28