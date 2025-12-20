54-year-old bicyclist killed in early-morning crash in West Philadelphia

article

The Brief A 54-year-old bicyclist was killed in a crash involving an SUV in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning. Police say the SUV struck the bicyclist while both were traveling westbound on Lancaster Avenue. The driver continued westbound after the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A bicyclist was killed early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle in West Philadelphia, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 20, at the intersection of North 56th Street and Lancaster Avenue in the city’s 19th Police District.

According to investigators, a red SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, and a bicycle were both traveling westbound on Lancaster Avenue, with the SUV following a short distance behind the bicyclist.

As the bicyclist began making a left turn southbound onto North 56th Street, police say the SUV struck the bicycle. After the impact, the SUV appeared to swerve and then continued westbound on Lancaster Avenue.

The investigation

Philadelphia Fire Department medics responded to the scene and transported the bicyclist — a 54-year-old man — to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m.

The Crash Investigation Division is handling the investigation. Police have not released information about the driver or whether charges are expected.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Philadelphia police.