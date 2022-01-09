Arctic front to bring dangerously cold temps Monday night

Bundle up for another cold week in the Delaware Valley as an Arctic front moving in Monday night will bring bitter temperatures with it.

Monday will be sunny, cold, and blustery with high temperatures not expected to make it out of the 20s and low 30s.

Monday night, an Arctic front will move through and bring dangerous temperatures - near or below 20 degrees - to the area for about 36 hours.

Tuesday morning temperatures are forecasted to be as low as 10 to 20 degrees, with wind chills as low as 0 to -10 degrees.

Wednesday will also start cold with lows in the teens, but highs should warm to almost 40.

Thursday could bring a brief break from 30-degree temperatures with highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, cold. High: 31.

TUESDAY: Bitter cold. High: 24.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 39.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. High: 43.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 37.

