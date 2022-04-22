Weather Authority: Beautiful and mild Sunday is the gem of the weekend

Cloudy and mild defined Saturday across the Delaware Valley, with peaks of sun by the end of the day.

A super Sunday is in store for the region, in terms of weather.

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson overnight lows will dip to the upper 40s and low 50s, with partly cloudy conditions.

Temperatures in the daytime Sunday should reach into the mid 70s across Philadelphia and the western suburbs, while the Lehigh Valley, Delaware and southern New Jersey will see temps top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead, conditions will change on Monday. Temperatures will be back in the 60s and the day begins with sun before gradually getting cloudier as the day progresses.

The clouds signal the possibility of rain during Tuesday's evening commute.

Sunnier skies will make a comeback on Wednesday, but so do chilly and windy weather conditions as temperatures drop back down to the 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 49

SUNDAY: Sunny skies. High: 74

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool. High: 64

TUESDAY: Evening showers. High: 74