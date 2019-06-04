Weather Authority: Beautiful Tuesday with abundant sunshine

The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful, sunny Tuesday with temperatures reaching a high of 75 degrees.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast Wednesday with afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Clouds are expected to dominate the forecast Thursday through Saturday, with temperatures rising into the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine. High: 75 Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 89 Low: 70

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 80 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 63