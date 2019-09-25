Weather Authority: Beautiful Wednesday with sunny, breezy conditions

The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful day Wednesday with sunny and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 80 degrees.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s on Thursday and again for the bulk of the weekend.

-----

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 81 Low: 62

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85 Low: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 68

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 64