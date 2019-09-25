Weather Authority: Beautiful Wednesday with sunny, breezy conditions
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful day Wednesday with sunny and breezy conditions.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 80 degrees.
The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Temperatures will rise to the mid-80s on Thursday and again for the bulk of the weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 81 Low: 62
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85 Low: 57
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 60
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 68
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 64