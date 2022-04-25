Weather Authority: Blustery, mid-week temperatures lead into a pleasant weekend

Winds from the East will keep temperatures in the 50s and low 60s across the Delaware Valley Monday evening.

Clouds will keep temperatures mild overnight, but they will rise tomorrow with an average high of 68.

High of 72 in Philadelphia tomorrow afternoon, with showers and clouds moving in.

After Tuesday, we have a dry week with blustery temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

Northern parts of Pennsylvania have unexpected snow on the radar Wednesday afternoon.

Mild temperatures will return to the 60s and will lead us into a mostly sunny and pleasant weekend.

TUESDAY: A few p.m. showers. Low 55 High: 72

WEDNESDAY: Chilly and breezy. Low: 47 High: 56

THURSDAY: Sunny and cool. Low: 38 High: 57

FRIDAY: Sunny and nice. Low: 38 High: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny seasonal. Low: 40 High: 65

SUNDAY: Mild and pleasant. Low: 43 High: 68