Weather Authority: Blustery Thursday with chance of snow squalls

The Philadelphia area is slated for a blustery Thursday with the chance of snow squalls ahead of weekend snow.

Temperatures on Thursday will drop to the 40s. The chilly temperatures remain in the forecast until next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, some wintry precipitation is in store this weekend. Snow is in the forecast for Saturday. Cold air will be in place for Saturday when snow is in the forecast. Highest snow totals will be north and west of Philadelphia. Snow is expected in the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 42

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 48 Low: 25

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 33 Low: 22

SATURDAY: Rain/snow. High: 37 Low: 35

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 23

