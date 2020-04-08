Weather Authority: Blustery Thursday with rain slated for region

A warm and pleasant Wednesday will give way to a blustery Thursday with afternoon rain.

Expect overnight conditions to remain dry and mild with clear skies and temperatures into 50s.

Morning clouds will begin to thicken as a line of showers rolls into the region during the afternoon. Showers and a thunderstorm will impact most of the area and clear by dinner time.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says to expect some strong wind gusts to make temperatures feel colder than they are. Afternoon wind gusts in Philadelphia are expected to reach 35 MPH, with gusts close to 50 MPH in other regions.

The blustery conditions will continue on Friday, with gusts in the city reaching the mid 40s. Calm, sunny conditions are in store for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms/wind. High: 66 Low: 39

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 52 Low: 36

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 55 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 64 Low: 54

