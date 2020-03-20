Weather Authority: Chilly rain to start the first full week of spring

Rain will develop overnight in the Delaware Valley. The low overnight should reach 38 degrees in Philadelphia.

Rain should continue throught the day Monday, becoming heavy in the afternoon. The high should rise to 49.

The Poconos stand a decent chance of seeing 1-3 inches of snow from the system crossing the region. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.

Tuesday is expected to be a nicer day with a high of about 60 before rain returns to the area again for Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38

MONDAY: Rain. High: 49 Low: 38

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 60 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Showers. High: 49 Low: 44

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 59 Low: 41

