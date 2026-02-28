Philadelphia Iranians react to US strikes on Iran

The Brief Iranian Americans in the Philadelphia area are reacting to the U.S. and Israel's attack on Iran. Local nonprofit Philly Iranians and area protesters are sharing a mix of hope, fear and calls for peace. Philly Iranians plan to join a march for Ukraine at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday.



Iranian Americans in the Philadelphia area are closely following the U.S. and Israel's attacks on Iran, with many expressing a mix of hope, fear and concern for loved ones overseas.

Local Iranian Americans share personal connections and reactions

What we know:

Marjam Vafa, a board member of Philly Iranians, has been monitoring updates from Iran, the country where she spent her childhood. She said, "my heart is really with Iran right now."

Vafa explained that many Iranians have been waiting for this moment, saying, "happy because this is the one chance that we got, the regime is at its weakest, and this is a chance to get rid of the regime but also very, very scared because people have already suffered so much. They have been through so much."

Vafa described her memories of Iran in the early 1970s, saying, "women wearing miniskirts. No hijab. This was in the early '70s."

Many in the local Iranian American community are staying in touch with family and friends in Iran as the situation unfolds.

Expert and protest voices weigh in on the conflict

What they're saying:

Hussein Banai, an Iran scholar and associate professor at Indiana University, said President Donald Trump’s main goal was to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program and now to overthrow the country’s leadership. "He basically said the United States will be removing Iran’s regime as well, so this is now a war of choice for regime change and not just hitting back at Iran’s military capabilities," said Banai.

Banai said the future depends on the effectiveness of the strikes and what comes next. "The president so far has said they’re eliminating the government and just handing it over to the Iranian people, but there’s an element of great power and responsibility here… does the United States actually invest in making sure there’s a transition to a more orderly government or not," said Banai.

At Philadelphia City Hall, protesters gathered Saturday afternoon with peace flags and signs against war with Iran. One protester said, "we do not want to see bombs and indiscriminately killing people."

What's next:

Philly Iranians plan to join a march for Ukraine at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday that starts with a rally at 2:00 p.m.