Northern Liberties residents file reports of suspicious man prompting police probe

The Brief Women in Northern Liberties say a man has been acting suspiciously and making them feel unsafe. Multiple women have filed police reports and shared their experiences on social media. Philadelphia Police are investigating but have not released further details.



Some women in Northern Liberties are raising concerns about their safety after reporting suspicious encounters with a man in the area, and they are using social media to warn others.

Women file reports and share warnings online

What we know:

Several women say they have had unsettling encounters with a man near N Second Street and Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties.

They have filed police reports and encouraged others to do the same.

What they're saying:

"I just really remember his eyes, and that’s the scary part. When he was staring at me over there, that’s just frozen in my mind," said Charlie Hudson, a Fishtown resident.

"I just think it’s really sad and scary that this individual has been doing this stuff for a year, based on what I’ve seen online, and nothing has been done," said Gina Dinardo, a Northern Liberties resident.

The women say their posts in Facebook groups like PhilaQueens and a Fishtown community page have received hundreds of reactions and comments.

One commenter reported a similar experience at 3rd and Spring Garden.

Details of the encounters and community response

Timeline:

Hudson said her encounter happened Friday after visiting Solidcore, about a 15-minute walk from her Fishtown apartment.

She noticed a man repeatedly turning around and eventually following her.

"I just keep noticing he’s turning around, and turns around like two, maybe three times on the first block. I’m kind of getting weirded out," said Hudson.

Dinardo said her run-in occurred Sunday at her apartment across from the same Solidcore.

She believes the man got in by following someone or through a propped-open door.

"There’s a stairwell exit door, it only leads downstairs that go outside. There’s no way to get inside from that door and there was a man standing in the doorway. I screamed. He did not move, he didn’t say anything," said Dinardo.

Dinardo said she has not returned to her building since the encounter and is staying with family in the suburbs.

"I feel incredibly unsafe," said Dinardo.

Neither woman was physically hurt, but both said they felt threatened and wanted to alert their neighbors.

The women described the man as around 5’8 or 5’9, wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, a navy blue beanie, and believed to be younger than 30.

What's next:

Philadelphia Police say the Special Victims Unit is investigating the reports, but no additional details have been released.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about a suspect or whether any arrests have been made.

It is unclear if the man has been identified or if there have been other similar reports in the area.