Weather Authority: Clouds, showers and heat relief Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a cooler Tuesday in the wake of the weekend's oppressive heat.
A steady rain is expected Tuesday morning, with showers continuing through the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday will reach a high of around 75 degrees.
Temperatures will rise by Wednesday, with a high of 84 degrees.
The region is expected to dry out, with mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY: Showers. High: 75 Low: 67
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 66
THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 86 Low: 67
FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 88 Low: 69
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 70