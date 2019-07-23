Weather Authority: Clouds, showers and heat relief Tuesday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cooler Tuesday in the wake of the weekend's oppressive heat.

A steady rain is expected Tuesday morning, with showers continuing through the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will reach a high of around 75 degrees.

Temperatures will rise by Wednesday, with a high of 84 degrees.

The region is expected to dry out, with mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: Showers. High: 75 Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 86 Low: 67

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 88 Low: 69

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 88 Low: 70