Weather Authority: Cloudy, chilly Saturday night gives way to Sunday showers; snow for Poconos

Saturday evening across the Delaware Valley is seeing clouds overtake the region after a mostly sunny, but chilly day.

Overnight into Sunday temps will remain seasonable in the low to mid-30s, under cloudy skies.

Light snow is in the forecast for the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos Sunday morning, moving northeast across Reading, eventually making a mark in the Poconos, to the tune of two to four inches for the mountains. A skier’s delight.

Everyone else will see showers Sunday and anyone traveling to the Meadowlands to see the Eagles take on the Giants will encounter only short periods of rain. Temperatures Sunday will remain seasonable, in the upper-40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 35

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. High: 48, Low: 36

MONDAY: Clearing skies. High: 46, Low: 26

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 44, Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. High: 42, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Watching for rain or maybe snow. High: 46, Low: 32