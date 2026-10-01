Teen falls off e-bike while fleeing from police after shots fired in Dover: police
DOVER, De. - A 16-year-old was taken into custody after police say he fell off an e-bike while fleeing from officers responding to a shots-fired call.
What we know:
Delaware State Police say a trooper was on foot patrol near Generals Way in Dover on Wednesday and heard a gunshot around 1 a.m.
Troopers witnessed a 16-year-old boy riding an e-bike away from the scene and attempted to stop him, but the suspect fled.
During the pursuit, state police say the teen tried to run over a curb and fell off the e-bike.
While being placed in custody, a polymer 9mm handgun with no serial number fell out of the teen's waistband.
What's next:
The teen was charged with felony counts of possession or control of a firearm by a person under 21, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and possession of untraceable firearm.
After being arraigned, he was released to a parent/guardian.
The Source: Information provided by Delaware State Police.