Teen falls off e-bike while fleeing from police after shots fired in Dover: police

The Brief A 16-year-old was arrested after fleeing a shots-fired incident in Dover, Delaware on Wednesday. State Police say the teen fled on an e-bike and fell after trying to jump a curb. The teen was charged with three felony offenses and released to a parent/guardian.



A 16-year-old was taken into custody after police say he fell off an e-bike while fleeing from officers responding to a shots-fired call.

What we know:

Delaware State Police say a trooper was on foot patrol near Generals Way in Dover on Wednesday and heard a gunshot around 1 a.m.

Troopers witnessed a 16-year-old boy riding an e-bike away from the scene and attempted to stop him, but the suspect fled.

During the pursuit, state police say the teen tried to run over a curb and fell off the e-bike.

While being placed in custody, a polymer 9mm handgun with no serial number fell out of the teen's waistband.

What's next:

The teen was charged with felony counts of possession or control of a firearm by a person under 21, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and possession of untraceable firearm.

After being arraigned, he was released to a parent/guardian.