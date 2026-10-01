13-year-old charged in shooting death of 16-year-old inside Norristown home

The Brief A 13-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Norristown. The shooting happened inside a home on Arch Street on September 22. Officials say the teen found a stolen handgun and fired it, killing the victim.



A 13-year-old from Norristown is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old inside a home on the 800 block of Arch Street, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Police Chief Michael B. Trail.

The shooting occurred at 10:28 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, when police responded to a 911 call and found the 16-year-old victim deceased on the first floor.

What we know:

Officials say detectives found the 13-year-old had found a handgun beside a trash can and was playing with it before firing the weapon at the 16-year-old, striking him in the face.

Dr. Lauren Thoma from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide caused by a single gunshot wound to the head. Detectives recovered a Ruger .380 handgun from the scene, which had been reported stolen out of Philadelphia on June 3.

The 13-year-old, identified as Daniel Hawkins-Boyce, was arrested and charged in adult court with third-degree murder and related offenses.

He was arraigned on September 30, with bail set at 10% of $200,000, and is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 14 at 11:45 a.m.

Investigators say they spoke with a family member of the defendant, who told them Hawkins-Boyce found the handgun beside a trash can and was playing with it before the incident. According to officials, the investigation is being handled jointly by Montgomery County Detectives and Norristown Police.

What's next:

The case is currently being handled in adult court due to Pennsylvania law, but officials say the court will review whether it will remain there or move to juvenile court. A preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Hakim K. Jones.

What they're saying:

"In these types of cases, we have to look at the totality of the circumstances, and in this case, the evidence clearly showed that the defendant recklessly fired the firearm at the victim, fatally striking him," said DA Steele. "Despite the child’s age Pennsylvania law requires us to charge the defendant in adult court, but we anticipate that the Court will review whether or not the case will remain in adult or move to juvenile court."