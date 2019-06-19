Weather Authority: Cloudy Wednesday with pop-up storms
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for another gloomy day Wednesday with pop-up storms in the forecast.
Temperatures will reach a high of 80 degrees.
A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect through late Wednesday night.
Scattered storms are expected to continue through Thursday ahead of a dry weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 70
THURSDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 87 Low: 68
FRIDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 61
SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 79 Low: 60
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 66