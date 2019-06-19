Weather Authority: Cloudy Wednesday with pop-up storms

The Philadelphia area is slated for another gloomy day Wednesday with pop-up storms in the forecast.

Temperatures will reach a high of 80 degrees.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect through late Wednesday night.

Scattered storms are expected to continue through Thursday ahead of a dry weekend.

-----

WEDNESDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 70

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 87 Low: 68

FRIDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 80 Low: 61

SATURDAY: AM showers. High: 79 Low: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 66