Weather Authority: Cold front overnight brings showers, colder Sunday temperatures

Say goodbye to the mild temperatures, because Sunday marks the beginning of a temperature drop.

A cold front is pushing through overnight, bringing occasional rain showers and behind that, colder temperatures.

The clouds will begin to break apart and allow sunshine to stream through, though the Poconos may see occasional flurries Sunday afternoon.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get weather alerts in your area.

Highs throughout the Delaware Valley will only top out in the low 50s. The winds will also be blowing, out of the north and west. It will be a brisk day.

Sunday overnight into Monday, a Freeze Watch has been issued for the entire Delaware Valley.

Monday will only climb to the upper 40s, with more wind, making it a cold day. Monday night, for the Birds, the wind dies down, but it will be cold in the stadium, with temps hovering in the lower 40s.

The chill remains intact for the remainder of the week.

___

SATURDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers. Low: 45

SUNDAY: Much colder. High: 52, Low: 36

MONDAY: Cold for the Birds. High: 48, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 48, Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Some showers. High: 50, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Windy again. High: 46, Low: 34

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 46 Low: 29