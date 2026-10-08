2 persons of interest in spate of recent Philadelphia robberies identified by police

The Brief Police have identified two people of interest in a rash of gunpoint robberies throughout Philly. The robberies took place late-night in Northern Liberties, Center City, Spring Garden, North and West Philadelphia, Fairmount, and near the Temple University campus. Taken in the robberies were the victims keys, wallets, phones, and other belongings. No injuries were reported.



Police have identified two people they believe may be connected to a spate of robberies committed in different parts of Philadelphia.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports police stopped the pair – an adult and a juvenile – in connection to a separate investigation, and uncovered a possible link to recent robberies.

The backstory:

Investigators believe the suspects pulled off five robberies on Sunday night between 4–6 p.m. in Northern Liberties, Center City, Spring Garden, North Philadelphia, and West Philadelphia.

Both suspects, police say, were armed with handguns, including one weapon that was equipped with a flashlight/laser attachment. In each of the robberies, police say the suspects stole phones, wallets, bags, and other items.

No injuries were reported, according to police. The suspects were allegedly driving a stolen black Honda Accord that was later recovered by police on Sergeant Street in North Philadelphia.

Two days later, police believe the same masked suspects were involved in a second wave of robberies in Fairmount and near Temple University's campus. In at least two of the robberies, police say the suspect demanded the victim's belongings at gunpoint with firearms equipped with lasers.

This time, police believe the suspects were driving a stolen red 2018-2021 Honda Accord with heavy tint, a sunroof, and chrome door handles.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what link, if any, police found during their investigation that could link the two persons of interest to the robberies.

No arrests have been reported by police as of Thursday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the suspects wore distinctive black and red gloves during the crimes, and they are asking for help from the public to identify those responsible. Police have recovered the black Honda Accord used in Sunday’s robberies.

"You have five offenders, armed with five handguns, all pointed at this complainant, so as you can see this is just becoming more and more serious, I mean any gunpoint robbery is a serious occurrence but the way these suspects are acting, it’s only a matter of time before something really bad happens," said Smith.