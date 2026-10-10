Man in electric wheelchair killed in Wilmington crash; driver located by troopers

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The Brief A 69-year-old Wilmington man in an electric wheelchair died after being struck by a Jeep on Philadelphia Pike on Friday afternoon. The driver initially stopped before leaving the scene, but troopers located her and the vehicle shortly after at a nearby residence. Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have not made an arrest.



Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash after a man in an electric wheelchair was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Wilmington.

What we know:

The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Friday along northbound Philadelphia Pike, north of East Holly Oak Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling in the left lane when a 69-year-old man in an electric wheelchair left the sidewalk on the east side of the road and entered the path of the Jeep. The vehicle struck the man in the roadway.

Emergency personnel transported the 69-year-old Wilmington resident to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as a 51-year-old woman from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, initially stopped at the scene before driving away. Shortly afterward, troopers located the driver and her vehicle at a nearby residence.

Police closed the roadway for approximately three hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit processed and cleared the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities are withholding the victim's identity until his family is notified. The driver has not been arrested as investigators continue to gather evidence and evaluate whether charges will be filed.

What you can do:

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage to contact Corporal K. Oakes at 302-365-8483. Tips can also be submitted via private message to Delaware State Police on Facebook or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.