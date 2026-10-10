2 men injured, vehicles struck by gunfire in North Colorado Street shooting

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The Brief Two men were injured in a shooting late Friday night on the 2500 block of North Colorado Street. A 26-year-old man was shot in the face and calf, while a 38-year-old man was shot in the hand. Both are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Investigators recovered multiple shell casings at the scene and noted two vehicles were struck by gunfire.



Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men hospitalized and vehicles damaged by gunfire late Friday night.

What we know:

Highway Patrol and 22nd District officers responded to reports of a person with a gun and a shooting on the 2500 block of North Colorado Street around 11:34 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his face and right calf. Police immediately transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Shortly after, a 38-year-old man arrived at Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle. He had sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand and was also placed in stable condition.

Investigators processing the scene recovered six fired cartridge casings and one projectile. Police also reported that two vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

What we don't know:

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is leading the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made, no suspect descriptions have been released, and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.