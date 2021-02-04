Weather Authority: Dry, sunny Thursday with snow, rain expected Friday

If you hate snow, we've reached the light at the end of the tunnel Thursday with no snow in the forecast until at least Friday.

Expect dry and sunny conditions Thursday with less wind and temperatures that will reach into the upper 30s to low 40s.

It will be a nice break from the bitter cold and snowy days we've seen earlier in the week.

Friday will bring a mixed bag, with morning snow and changing to all rain by late morning as warmer temperatures move into the system. It moves on by about three in the afternoon, so not a snowstorm with any punch at all.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all look to be dry and pleasant.

