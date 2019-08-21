Weather Authority: Heat Advisory Wednesday; PM thunderstorms

The Philadelphia area is slated for another hot and humid day Wednesday with some afternoon thunderstorms.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Temperatures will reach a high of around 92 degrees. The Heat Index will be closer to 100 degrees.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected ahead of afternoon storms, a few of which may be severe.

Relief from high temperatures is expected this weekend, with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 92 Low: 74

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92 Low: 70

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80 Low: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 79 Low: 63