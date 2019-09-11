Weather Authority: Hot and humid Wednesday with rising temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot and humid day Wednesday with temperatures rising to 90 degrees.
Humidity will make temperatures feel as if they are in the mid-90s.
Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday.
Temperatures will dip to the low 70s by Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High: 90 Low: 72
THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 63
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 73 Low: 63
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 68
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 65