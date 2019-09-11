Weather Authority: Hot and humid Wednesday with rising temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot and humid day Wednesday with temperatures rising to 90 degrees.

Humidity will make temperatures feel as if they are in the mid-90s.

Precipitation returns to the forecast in the form of afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday.

Temperatures will dip to the low 70s by Friday.

-----

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. High: 90 Low: 72

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 73 Low: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 68

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 87 Low: 65