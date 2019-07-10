Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Hot and sticky Wednesday; Thursday thunderstorms

By  FOX 29 staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast

FOX 29's Sue Sero delivers your 7-day forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot and sunny Wednesday with a high of 90 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s and upper-80s for the remainder of the week.

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday with scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming mroe widespread in the afternoon.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 87 Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 71

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 90 Low: 73

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 90 Low: 68