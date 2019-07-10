Weather Authority: Hot and sticky Wednesday; Thursday thunderstorms

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot and sunny Wednesday with a high of 90 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s and upper-80s for the remainder of the week.

Rain returns to the forecast Thursday with scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming mroe widespread in the afternoon.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Thunderstorms. High: 87 Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 71

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 90 Low: 73

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 90 Low: 68