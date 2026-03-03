The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. Lincoln Financial Field will host six matches, including a Round of 16 match on July 4. The stadium is being rebranded as "Philadelphia Stadium" for the tournament.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just 100 days away as of Tuesday, and Philadelphia is one of the 16 host cities.

Lincoln Financial Field will hold six matches in this summer's World Cup, but the stadium will be rebranded as "Philadelphia Stadium" for the duration of the tournament.

Philadelphia World Cup schedule

What we know:

The city's first match — a Group E clash between the Ivory Coast and Ecuador — will be on the fourth day of the tournament.

Here's the full schedule for Philadelphia Stadium:

June 14: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (7 p.m. ET)

June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti (9 p.m. ET)

June 22: France vs. Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname (5 p.m. ET)

June 25: Curaçao vs. Ivory Coast (4 p.m. ET)

June 27: Croatia vs. Ghana (5 p.m. ET)

July 4 Round of 16: Winner, Game 74 vs Winner, Game 77 (5 p.m. ET)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule, separated by location. (Credit: FIFA)

How does the FIFA World Cup schedule work?

Dig deeper:

The World Cup tournament is divided into two separate parts: the Group Stage and the Knockout Stage.

In the Group Stage, from June 11 to June 27, teams will play against each of the other three teams in their group in a "round-robin" format. A team's performance in those matches will reward them with "points." At the end of the group stage, the top two teams in each group and the top eight third-place teams from across all 12 groups will advance to the knockout rounds.

From there, the tournament is single elimination. The last nation standing wins.

When are the FIFA and UEFA playoff tournaments?

Results of the draw during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Play-Off Tournament and European Play-Off Draw at (Photo by Marcio Machado - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

What's next:

While the World Cup doesn't start until June, you'll already be able to see some world-class action later this month. There are still six spots up for grabs in the field of 48.

In the FIFA playoffs, six teams — New Caledonia, Jamaica, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq — will square off in Mexico. In the UEFA tournament, 16 teams will battle across four separate brackets.

Here are the schedules for the playoff tournaments:

FIFA Playoff 1 (Guadalajara):

March 26: New Caledonia vs. Jamaica (11 p.m. ET)

March 31: Winner of New Caledonia/Jamaica vs. Democratic Republic of the Congo (5 p.m. ET)

The winner of FIFA Playoff 1 will join Group K (Portugal, Uzbekistan, Colombia).

FIFA Playoff 2 (Monterrey):

March 26: Bolivia vs. Suriname (6 p.m. ET)

March 31: Winner of Bolivia/Suriname vs. Iraq (11 p.m. ET)

The winner of FIFA Playoff 2 will join Group I (France, Senegal, Norway).

UEFA Playoff A

March 26: Italy vs. Northern Ireland

March 26: Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

March 31: Winner, ITA/NIR vs. Winner, WAL/BIH

The winner of UEFA Playoff A will join Group B (Canada, Qatar, Switzerland).

UEFA Playoff B

March 26: Ukraine vs. Sweden

March 26: Poland vs. Albania

March 31: Winner, UKR/SWE vs. Winner, POL/ALB

The winner of UEFA Playoff B will join Group F (Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia).

UEFA Playoff C

March 26: Turkey vs. Romania

March 26: Slovakia vs. Kosovo

March 31: Winner, TUR/ROU vs. Winner, SVK, KOS

The winner of UEFA Playoff C will join Group D (USA, Paraguay, Australia).

UEFA Playoff D

March 26: Denmark vs. North Macedonia

March 26: Czechia vs Ireland

March 31: Winner, DEN/MKD vs. Winner, CZE/IRL

The winner of UEFA Playoff D will join Group A (Mexico, South Africa, South Korea).