Weather Authority: Summer sizzle this weekend with hot, humid weather Saturday and Sunday

Summer weather is in full force this weekend as temperatures reach a scorching 90 degrees.

However, those warm and sunny skies will also bring some humidity on Saturday and Sunday.

If you're headed down the shore, get ready for a beautiful beach day! High expected in the upper 70s to low 80s with plenty of sunny skies.

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Saturday in effect until midnight Sunday for most of the Delaware Valley, except for New Jersey shore counties.

Next week's forecast starts with some scattered storms on Monday as temperatures take a slight dip into the 80s.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny & Humid. High: 90.

SUNDAY: Sunny & Humid. High: 92. Low: 72

MONDAY: Scattered Storms. High: 82. Low: 62

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Less Humid. High: 80. Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 84. Low: 66

THURSDAY: Sunny. A Touch Humid. High: 88. Low: 68