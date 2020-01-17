Weather Authority: Lingering overnight showers lead to sunny, chilly and breezy Sunday

Snow is turning to rain as temperatures warm Saturday night across the Delaware Valley.

Showers will remain overnight into Sunday morning, but the sun will return as Sunday progresses. Winds out of the west will make the day feel cooler.

Monday through Wednesday should see colder temperatures and windy conditions. Above normal temperatures make a return Thursday, though no precipitation is called for in the next seven days.

SATURDAY Night: Lingering showers. Low: 34

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 39, Low: 34

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 33, Low: 20

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 33, Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 36 Low: 21

