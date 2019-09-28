Weather Authority: Mix of sun and clouds Saturday, warmer temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a beautiful Saturday with a mix of clouds and sun amid warmer temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 86 degrees.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are expected to rise as high as 93 degrees by Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 68

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 Low: 62

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85 Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 80 Low: 60