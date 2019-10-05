Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Saturday with cool temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Saturday with cool, fall-like temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 65 degrees.

The weekend will remain dry through Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Precipitation will return to the forecast by Monday in the form of afternoon showers.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 65 Low: 52

SUNDAY: Cloudy. High: 74 Low: 68

MONDAY: PM showers. High: 77 Low: 57

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 67 Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Showers: 64 Low: 55