Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Saturday with cool temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Saturday with cool, fall-like temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 65 degrees.
The weekend will remain dry through Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
Precipitation will return to the forecast by Monday in the form of afternoon showers.
SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 65 Low: 52
SUNDAY: Cloudy. High: 74 Low: 68
MONDAY: PM showers. High: 77 Low: 57
TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 67 Low: 54
WEDNESDAY: Showers: 64 Low: 55