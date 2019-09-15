Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Sunday with spotty AM showers
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Sunday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 85 degrees.
The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85 Low: 65
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 63
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 78 Low: 56
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75 Low: 55
THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 76 Low: 53