Weather Authority: Mostly sunny Sunday with spotty AM showers

The Philadelphia area is slated for a mostly sunny Sunday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 85 degrees.

The forecast is expected to stay dry for the next several days with mostly sunny conditions.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 85 Low: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 86 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 78 Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75 Low: 55

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 76 Low: 53