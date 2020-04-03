Weather Authority: Partly sunny weekend with mild temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a partly sunny weekend amid mild temperatures

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will hover around the 60 degree mark with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures remain mild into next week with the next chance of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.

___

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 59, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Mild, partly cloudy. High: 62, Low: 45

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 70, Low: 48

___

