Roots Picnic brings thousands to Fairmount Park this weekend

The Brief The Roots Picnic is sold out this weekend and happening at the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park for the first time. Jay-Z headlines Saturday and Erykah Badu headlines Sunday, with 80,000 expected to attend. Festival goers are enjoying music, food, fashion and unique activities throughout the weekend.



The Roots Picnic is back with another sold-out weekend, drawing thousands to its new location at Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park. The two-day festival features Jay-Z as Saturday’s headliner and Erykah Badu on Sunday.

Festival moves to new grounds with big crowds

What we know:

Organizers expect 80,000 people to attend the sold-out festival this weekend, with dozens of artists and DJs performing across two main stages and a smaller stage called the Music Den.

Hundreds arrived early to claim spots for Saturday’s headliner, Jay-Z. "Honestly Jay-Z, my husband is a huge fan. This is just our chance to see him," said Deisy Herrera, who traveled from Washington D.C.

The Roots Picnic is being held at the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park for the first time, offering views of the Philadelphia skyline and plenty of green space for festival goers to relax and enjoy the music.

Festival atmosphere brings fans from across the country

Why you should care:

The Roots Picnic is a Philadelphia staple, attracting music lovers from across the country and beyond each year.

"I come to Roots picnic all the time, but I’m a day one Jay-Z fan I used to like Notorious B, so Jay-Z, I’m day one for him. I bought the album "Reasonable Doubt" the first day it came out," said Janavus Davis, who traveled from Detroit.

Many festival goers come for the music, but also for the fashion and unique experiences. "There’s no telling who you’re going to run into everybody’s got their own style," said Kevin McDowell, an artist and designer.

People enjoyed festival food, checked out corporate tents such as a human crane machine from Foot Locker, and found creative ways to relax in the sun, including inflatable chairs and crocheting.

Local perspective:

Chantay Carter, who traveled from Baltimore, said, "I’m not a person that loves crowds, but I love music so it’s the vibe it’s the music it’s sunshine just good times. Good music good people."



The Roots Picnic continues to be a major draw for Philadelphia, bringing together fans of all ages and backgrounds for a weekend of music and community.