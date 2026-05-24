Mother African Union Church holds first service after historic fire

The Brief One week after a two-alarm fire destroyed its church, Mother African Union Church held its first service at the Congo Legacy Center. Members expressed gratitude for the temporary space and community support during the service. Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.



It was a Sunday morning defined not by what was lost, but by who remains.

What we know:

Just seven days after a catastrophic two-alarm fire destroyed their historic house of worship, the congregation of Mother African Union Church gathered for its first in-person service at a temporary location: the Congo Legacy Center.

The backstory:

The fire broke out last Sunday around 3 a.m., drawing more than 100 firefighters. It severely damaged the 213-year-old landmark, widely recognized as the first incorporated African American church in the United States, according to previous FOX 29 reporting. Only an unstable stone shell remains.

What they're saying:

"Obviously, there are mixed emotions," Rev. Dr. Ronald Whitaker, senior pastor, told FOX 29. "There are still a lot of individuals that are grieving, a lot that are anxious. We have some that are afraid, but at the same time, it’s important for us to be together in fellowship."

"We are the Motherland Nation. This is not our first storm, and it’s not going to be our last storm," he added.

The congregation gathered at the Congo Legacy Center, a space leaders say has long supported the church during times of need.

"This isn’t the first time they’ve had their service here," Kim Congo-Tucker of the Congo Legacy Center told FOX 29. "Anytime the church needed us, we’ve been here."

During the service, members expressed gratitude for the temporary space and support from the Congo Legacy Center community.

What we don't know:

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

The future of the original site on North Franklin Street remains uncertain, but Whitaker said its significance will endure.

What's next:

Church leaders say they are already planning for both temporary worship services and office space while they consider long-term rebuilding options.

"We’re using the word restoration," Whitaker said. "There is a plan. We’re thankful for the Congo Legacy Center. We’re going to be here for a few weeks, but we already have a plan in place for what comes next."