4-year-old critical after 4 children, adult struck outside Philadelphia prom party

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The Brief Police say a 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after a vehicle struck five pedestrians in Holmesburg. Four children and an adult were injured in the crash, which happened Thursday evening on Marple Street. One person is in custody, and police say the vehicle involved has been recovered.



A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after four children and an adult were struck by a vehicle in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 6:04 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Marple Street.

Police said an adult woman and four children were hit by a burgundy Chrysler 300.

Four victims sustained minor injuries and were reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

An adult woman and a 5-year-old girl were taken to Einstein Medical Center.

A 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the crash, police said.

The vehicle involved has been recovered and is being held by investigators.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the driver. Police previously said the driver fled the scene and was later caught after a parent chased him down.

Additional details about what led to the crash have not been released.

What's next:

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the crash.

Police said the vehicle involved has been recovered and is being held by investigators.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.