1 woman, 4 kids struck by vehicle amid prom send off in Philly’s Holmesburg area: police

The Brief A car drove onto a sidewalk during a prom party in Philadelphia, hitting a woman and four children Friday evening. The driver, an 18-year-old man, fled but was caught after a parent chased him down and confronted him. Several victims, including young children, are in critical condition at local hospitals.



An investigation is underway after police say a vehicle struck multiple people, including kids, in Philly’s Holmesburg neighborhood Friday night.

What we know:

At around 6 p.m. Friday Philly police officers and the off-road motorcycle unit responded to the 4700 block of Marple Street in Holmesburg for reports that a vehicle hit multiple people at a prom gathering.

Upon arrival, police say five people were injured, including a 43-year-old woman and four children ages 3, 4, 5, and 6.

According to Inspector D.F. Pace, originally all five victims were taken to nearby hospitals in serious and critical condition.

The 43-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl were taken to Einstein Hospital.

A 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

A 4-year-old boy was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, four of the five victims sustained minor injuries and are reportedly in stable condition. The 4-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

Police say the striking vehicle, a burgundy Chrysler 300, was driven by an 18-year-old man who was reportedly on his way to the party when he hit the crowd.

The driver did not stay at the scene.

A parent of one of the injured children chased the driver

According to Pace, a parent of one of the children who was struck got into their own car and chased the 18-year-old driver for about four blocks, eventually catching up to him on the 4500 block of Shelmire Avenue.

A physical altercation happened between the parent and the driver, who was then taken into custody by police.

The vehicle involved has been recovered and is being held by investigators.

Dig deeper:

Police say the injured woman is the grandmother of two of the children, and the other two children are relatives of other party attendees.

The event was described as a block party and prom celebration.

What's next:

Investigators are still piecing together what happened during the confrontation between the parent and the driver, and are determining if any charges will be filed related to that altercation.

For now, police say the 18-year-old driver will be charged with hitting the victims and fleeing the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not yet been released. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.