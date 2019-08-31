Weather Authority: Pleasant Saturday to kick off holiday weekend
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-80s.
Precipitation may creep into the holiday weekend forecast by Sunday with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-80s for the duration of the weekend before rising to nearly 90 degrees by mid-week.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 86 Low: 65
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 83 Low: 66
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 85 Low: 67
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 87 Low: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 90 Low: 64