Weather Authority: Pleasant Sunday with cloudy skies, seasonable temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant Sunday with cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 72 degrees.

Monday will see a rise in temperatures with a high of 80 degrees. By Tuesday, temperatures will drop to a high of 68 degrees.

Precipitation will return to the forecast by Wednesday in the form of showers.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD NOW: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

Advertisement

SUNDAY: Cloudy. High: 72 Low: 67

MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 80 Low: 58

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 68 Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Showers: 62 Low: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 65 Low: 53