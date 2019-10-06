Weather Authority: Pleasant Sunday with cloudy skies, seasonable temps
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a pleasant Sunday with cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures.
Temperatures will reach a high of around 72 degrees.
Monday will see a rise in temperatures with a high of 80 degrees. By Tuesday, temperatures will drop to a high of 68 degrees.
Precipitation will return to the forecast by Wednesday in the form of showers.
SUNDAY: Cloudy. High: 72 Low: 67
MONDAY: Cloudy. High: 80 Low: 58
TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 68 Low: 54
WEDNESDAY: Showers: 62 Low: 52
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 65 Low: 53