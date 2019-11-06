Weather Authority: Seasonable and sunny Wednesday; winter temps ahead

The Philadelphia area is slated for more a seasonable Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s and plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon rain is in the forecast for Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures.

Temperatures will take a notable dip by Friday, with a high of 43 degrees.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

-----

\WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 56 Low: 38

Advertisement

THURSDAY: PM rain. High: 60 Low: 34

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: 43 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56 Low: 41