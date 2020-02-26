Weather Authority: Severe weather expected overnight Thursday

Heavy rain is moving into the area overnight ahead of a chilly and blustery Thursday.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says a line of severe weather is expected midnight to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s with winds gusting to 40 mph throughout the day Thursday. Chilly temperatures continue through the weekend before we reach a high of 55 degrees Monday.

Showers return Tuesday with mild temperatures.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy/wind. High: 42 Low: 36

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 41 Low: 26

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 24

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Low: 24

