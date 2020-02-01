Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Soggy Saturday night leads to possible afternoon showers Sunday

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a gloomy start to the month of February.

Cloudy skies and periods of showers are expected overnight Saturday night into Sunday.

Groundhog Day will see spotty afternoon showers and cloudy skies.

Precipitation is expected to return to the forecast by Wednesday.

___ 

SATURDAY: Overnight showers. Low: 35

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and spotty showers. High: 45 Low: 39

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60 Low: 43

TUESDAY: Cloudy. High: 56 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Rain. High: 46 Low: 38

___

