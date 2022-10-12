Weather Authority: Spotty morning showers set to turn into afternoon storms with downpours, wind Thursday

Grab your umbrellas and prepare for rain that will move through the Delaware Valley with afternoon storms.

The area can expect to see spotty morning showers with the rain picking up around 1 p.m.

Afternoon storms will also include windy conditions with heavy downpours in some spots.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says there will be some periods when the rain will stop, but she recommends having rain gear nearby and downloading the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for alerts in your area.

An evening cold front is expected to move through around 6 p.m. and the rain will dry up around midnight.

Looking ahead, the weekend is expected to be sunny and pleasant with temperatures in the 70s before more rain moves in Monday.

After the next chance of rain, temperatures will drop and linger in the low 50s.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Showers, p.m. storms. High: 70

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 72, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 72, Low: 49

SUNDAY: Another beauty. High: 71, Low: 56

MONDAY: Shower chance. High: 64, Low: 55

TUESDAY: Much chillier. High: 53, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, crisp. High: 54, Low: 41