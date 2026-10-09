Hurricane Isaias could turn Sunday soggy, stormy across Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware

The Brief Hurricane Isaias is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast before its remnants move north and east this weekend. Rain will spread into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast from Saturday night through Sunday, with some areas seeing 1 to 2 inches. Localized flooding, gusty winds, thunderstorms and minor coastal flooding are possible, but impacts will vary by location.



Hurricane Isaias is on track to make landfall along the Gulf Coast before its remnants bring a wet and, in some places, stormy end to the weekend across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The system will no longer be a hurricane when it reaches the region. Still, its moisture is expected to combine with another weather system, bringing rain from the DMV through Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware and the New York City area.

What changed in Friday’s forecast

What we know:

Forecast confidence has increased that rain will affect the region, but the timing and most significant impacts will vary.

In the Philadelphia area, southern New Jersey and Delaware, the National Weather Service now says locally heavy rain, a few thunderstorms and isolated flooding are possible Sunday into Sunday night. Some thunderstorms could become severe, with damaging winds and an isolated tornado the primary concerns.

In the New York City area and northern New Jersey, rain is expected to begin late Sunday morning or early afternoon and continue into Monday. The most likely impacts are minor urban and poor-drainage flooding.

In Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, periods of rain could begin as early as Saturday evening and continue through Sunday night. Breezy conditions are expected Sunday, with the strongest gusts in the mountains.

Rain forecast from Hurricane Isaias

How much rain is possible?

What they're saying:

Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware could receive 1 to 2 inches of rain, with amounts above 2 inches possible. The best chance for higher totals is currently in southern New Jersey and the Delmarva.

The forecast for New York City, Long Island and northeastern New Jersey calls for about an inch of rain, though 1 to 2 inches cannot be ruled out in a higher-end scenario.

Across the DMV, forecasters expect 1 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher totals possible depending on where heavier bands develop.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed parts of the region under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall, meaning isolated flooding is possible.

Wind and coastal concerns

Why you should care:

Gusty winds are possible across the region Sunday. In the DMV, gusts could reach 20 to 30 mph outside the mountains, with 30 to 40 mph gusts possible in the Alleghenies.

Along the New York and New Jersey coast, south to southeast winds could briefly reach 25 to 35 mph Sunday night. In the Philadelphia region, advisory-level marine conditions are possible Sunday into Monday.

Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tide Sunday and Monday, particularly in sensitive coastal locations. No tropical watches or warnings are in effect for the Northeast or Mid-Atlantic.

Upper-level winds are helping to ventilate the hurricane, allowing it to further intensify this morning. (FOX Weather)

NFL games in the Northeast

Football fans heading to the Browns-Jets game in New Jersey or the Giants-Commanders game in the Washington area could be dealing with rain Sunday. Both games are scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Eagles play the Jaguars in London, so the Northeast forecast will not affect that matchup.