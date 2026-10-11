1 dead, 1 injured in shopping center shooting as DSU homecoming crowds swarm area

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The Brief A 22-year-old Philadelphia man was killed and a 21-year-old was injured in a shooting at the Dover Commons shopping center parking lot Saturday night. The incident occurred after Delaware State University homecoming events ended, pushing massive crowds into nearby commercial areas. Over 50 officers were already in the area dealing with widespread disturbances, including fights and reports of gunfire, when the shooting happened.



A 22-year-old Philadelphia man was killed and another injured in a shooting Saturday night as dozens of police officers managed large crowds following Delaware State University's homecoming events.

What we know:

The shooting broke out around 9:19 p.m. in the Dover Commons shopping center parking lot after thousands of students and visitors were required to leave DSU’s campus when homecoming events ended earlier that night, resulting in massive crowds flooding nearby commercial areas.

Prior to the gunfire, more than 50 officers were already deployed along the Route 13 corridor to manage gridlocked traffic and respond to widespread disturbances, including multiple fights and reports of shots fired at various locations.

Officers rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots from a nearby lot and seeing people flee from the Dover Commons lot. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Nasir Cox, 22, succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the hospital by police. A second victim, a 21-year-old male, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting has yet to be released, along with any information about a possible suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information, photographs, or video footage from the area around the time of the shooting to contact the department.