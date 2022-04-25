Weather Authority: Sunny Monday to start the week before some rainy, cold days

Philadelphia is starting off the week with some sun, before rain makes its way into the forecast later this week.

No rain Monday as highs hit 66 as Phillies begin their 4-day series.

Today will be the best day to sit outside and catch the game, with a cold front forecasted for Tuesday.

Tuesday has a chance of rain with temperatures expected to rise to the 70s.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop the rest of the week with lows in the 30s for Thursday and Friday.

However, the last weekend of April is set to be a sunny one, with highs back in the 60s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. High: 66

TUESDAY: Morning fog with showers. Low 55 High: 72

WEDNESDAY: Blustery and chillier. Low: 46 High: 56

THURSDAY: Still chilly. Low: 36 High: 57

FRIDAY: A bit milder. Low: 38 High: 62

SATURDAY: Sunny seasonal. Low: 40 High: 65

SUNDAY: Sunny again. Low: 43 High: 67